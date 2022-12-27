Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

First Gouri Amma award for Dr Aleida Guevara

The award will be presented to Dr Aleida on January 5 at Olympia Hall at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published: 27th December 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

K. R. Gouri Amma (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first KR Gouri Amma national award will be given to Cuban social activist Dr Aleida Guevara. She has been an advocate of human rights, running two homes for disabled children in Cuba and two more for refugee children with domestic problems.  The pediatric specialist is the daughter of Che Guevara and is an active member of the Cuban Medical Mission. The award has been instituted by the K R Gouri Amma Foundation.

The award will be presented to Dr Aleida on January 5 at Olympia Hall at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The jury members comprised CPM politburo member M A Baby, MP Binoy Viswam, and P C Beena Kumari of K R Gouri Amma Foundation. The award consists of $3,000, a statute and a citation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp