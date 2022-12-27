First Gouri Amma award for Dr Aleida Guevara

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first KR Gouri Amma national award will be given to Cuban social activist Dr Aleida Guevara. She has been an advocate of human rights, running two homes for disabled children in Cuba and two more for refugee children with domestic problems. The pediatric specialist is the daughter of Che Guevara and is an active member of the Cuban Medical Mission. The award has been instituted by the K R Gouri Amma Foundation.

The award will be presented to Dr Aleida on January 5 at Olympia Hall at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The jury members comprised CPM politburo member M A Baby, MP Binoy Viswam, and P C Beena Kumari of K R Gouri Amma Foundation. The award consists of $3,000, a statute and a citation.

