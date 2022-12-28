Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hydroelectric project: Power, forest ministers hold discussion

Published: 28th December 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty

Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Power Minister K Krishnankutty held talks with Forest Minister A K Saseendran to expedite sanction for hydroelectric projects in the wake of rising demand for power in the state and the inordinate delay in the completion of hydropower projects.

The ministerial-level meeting also saw top officials of power and forest departments raising the issue of various hydroelectric and hydel tourism projects.

The Idukki extension project which has a total capacity of producing 800 megawatt power is planned on a 12-hectare forest land which needs clearance. It was in 1980 that the forest land for the current Idukki reservoir was acquired.

Minister Krishnankutty informed that the KSEB has been asked to apply on the Union forest and environment ministry’s portal for getting the first-stage environmental clearance and also permission from the Water Commission.

“The regional office of the Union forest and environment ministry in Bengaluru has to give sanction for drilling boreholes. The high-level meeting also decided to take steps to obtain a favourable decision from the Centre to ensure that the forest land provided to KSEB before the Forest Protection Law came into effect in 1980 is exempted,” said Krishnankutty.

