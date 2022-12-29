Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Energy-intensive irrigation practices to be phased out: Agriculture Minsiter P Prasad

As a result, the soil demands the application of vast quantities of chemical fertilisers to get the desired yield.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Agriculture Minister P Prasad has said that Kerala has already initiated a transformational and holistic shift to sustainable methods of cultivation, livelihood diversification, decentralised renewables and energy efficiency to help farmers survive  climate crisis.

He said this while inaugurating a two-day consultation on ‘Energy Transition in Agriculture Sector of Kerala,’ organised jointly by Asar Social Impact Advisors and Energy Management Centre under KSEB.
The agriculture minister informed that efforts are on to propagate solar energy-based irrigation facilities which can phase out existing energy-intensive farming practices. He said the state is preparing an action plan to help bring down energy-intensive methodologies in land preparation, adding inputs, irrigation and harvesting.

“Food processing and value-addition processes would also be brought under renewable energy. The state had accelerated its massive carbon-neutral initiative that would help develop a better farming ecosystem that would also ensure financial stability to stakeholders,” he said.

Food policy analyst Devinder Sharma delivered a keynote address on the occasion, warning all concerned against the Union government’s move to use rice meant for food to manufacture ethanol, terming it as an alternative fuel source. Dr Ramanhaneyulu, executive director of the Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, pointed out that chemical fertiliser use efficiency has decreased four times in the past 40 years.

As a result, the soil demands the application of vast quantities of chemical fertilisers to get the desired yield. Power Minister K Krishnankutty will chair the valedictory meeting scheduled for Thursday. The Kerala approach paper will be shared at the national level and in different states for evolving a national action plan. 

