Althara-Attakulangara road construction likely to begin in mid-Feb

The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) floated a fresh tender for the project two weeks ago, and the time for bid submission will end in the first week of January.

Published: 31st December 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of the much-awaited proposed smart road from Althara near Vellayambalam to Attakulangara via Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud, and Killipalam is likely to begin in mid-February. According to Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL), the contractor for the project will be finalised by the end of January.

The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) floated a fresh tender for the project two weeks ago, and the time for bid submission will end in the first week of January. The lowest bidder will be selected as the contractor for the development of this major corridor in the city. Also, SCTL is likely to seek eight months extension to complete the project as smart road projects in the capital were included in the second phase. The actual deadline for the project was June 2023.

SCTL will give prominence to this road and expedite the project in the stipulated time frame, a top SCTL official told TNIE. “Three to four enquiries have come from contractors about participating in the tender process. So, we are expecting many such competitive bidders to complete this project to perfection. Though the entire stretch is included in one contract, the work will be carried out simultaneously by dividing it into three sections. This will ensure a speedy completion of the project.

Also, we need to initiate traffic arrangements with the city police during the work as the excavation of the road is essential. One side traffic diversion will be implemented without causing inconvenience to the public. In addition, the work will give more focus to the development of Vazhuthacaud Junction. Special focus will be on illuminating the stretch with street lights,” said Krishnakumar S, SCTL general manager.
Earlier, KRFB had called a tender and a contract was finalised late 2021. But, the contractor failed to execute the work on time and also invited criticism from the public. 

Later, KRFB cancelled the contract and the project was stalled for quite some time. Recently, KRFB called a fresh tender to expedite the project.In the first phase, the stretch from Althara Junction to Thycaud overbridge near the Government Hospital for Women and Children will be made smart. The second phase will cover the development of the road from Thycaud to Attakulangara.

New tender called for Manaveeyam Rd work
Meanwhile, the fresh tender for the development of Manaveeyam Road has been extended twice as no contractors turned up in the bidding process. As per the sources, a new tender has been called and given time till January first week. 

