Letter row: Opposition calls off agitation after govt agrees to remove DR Anil

On the demand of the mayor’s resignation, meeting decides to wait till the HC verdict 

Published: 31st December 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 01:37 PM

BJP councillors protesting in front of offices of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran and Works Standing Committee chairman D R Anil demanding the resignation of the mayor.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Almost two months after launching protests against Mayor Arya Rajendran and the corporation governing council over the letter controversy, the Opposition fronts called off the strike on Friday following a meeting with the state government. The UDF and BJP decided to end the protest on the condition that Works Standing Committee chairman DR Anil be removed from the post. On the demand of the mayor’s resignation, the meeting decided to wait till the High Court’s verdict as the case is under its consideration.

On Friday, an all-party meeting was convened by LSG Minister M  B Rajesh and General Education Minister V Sivankutty with the representatives of the UDF and BJP. “The UDF and BJP have agreed to end the protests. Since Anil admitted that he had written the letter for sending to the CPM district secretary to set up a restroom at SAT hospital, he will be removed from his post. The probe in connection with the controversy will be continued, and it is under the consideration of the High Court.

The law will take its course,” Rajesh told reporters after the meeting.BJP district president and councillor V V Rajesh said the party has stopped the daily protests at the corporation office. However, he said, a decision on the corporation office siege and corporation hartal would be taken after discussing with the BJP state committee. UDF representative Palode Ravi also agreed to conclude the protest. However, he said the front’s protest was in response to the corporation’s overall corruption.UDF Parliamentary party leader Padmakumar came to the office and announced the conclusion of the 56-day strike at the corporation office.

The row erupted on November 5 after a letter purportedly written by Mayor Arya Rajendran to CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking a list of party workers for making contractual appointments in the city corporation came out. A break-up chart of various posts and the number of vacancies in each category, including public health expert, doctor, staff nurse, pharmacist, lab technician, part-time sweeper and so on was also given in the controversial letter. 

However, Anavoor denied receiving such a letter and said there was no need for the mayor to write the letter. The issue triggered a political row after the local media reported the controversial letter allegedly sent by the mayor. Since then, the corporation office has been witnessing protests by the UDF and the BJP.  The first all-party meeting to resolve the issue failed to reach a consensus. Recently, the vigilance investigation into the controversial letter was concluded. The vigilance preliminary inquiry report suggested that the case would not come under its jurisdiction. 

