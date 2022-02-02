Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila road alignment may be ready in 2 weeks

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new alignment of the Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila stretch, which will be developed into a six-lane highway is expected to be published in two weeks. According to officials, the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has already begun the LiDAR ( Light Detection and Ranging) survey to identify the curves on the 18km stretch.

The LiDAR survey is a remote sensing mechanism used to examine the surface of the earth. According to an official with Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) which is implementing the project, LiDAR survey is carried out, in most cases, to detect defects in the current alignment.

“The dangerous curves on the stretch will be identified and be straightened while developing the route to ensure the highway is safe. The present draft alignment was prepared by the project division of PWD. However, the revised alignment , estimate and plan will be prepared by KRFB,” the official said. Once the surevy is completed, the alignment will be finalised.

“Hopefully, we can publish the alignment of the stretch within two weeks on the PWD’s official website,” said S Samabsiva Rao, Chief Executive Officer of KRFB. After the alignment is finalised, the demarcation works will begin. Boundary stones will by laid on either side to begin land acquisition measures, a source close to the project said.

The state government has set aside Rs 1.480 crore for the development of the stretch which is part of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road widening project and as compensation for the land owners. The Vazhimukku- Kaliyikkavila stretch was accorded sanction for development in August last year. Nearly 24.7 hectares of land will be acquired for the project with KIIFB funding.

Kodinada-Vazhimukku devpt remains a non-starter

The development of the 1.5-km corridor from Kodinada near Balaram apuram to Vazhimukku, which is also part of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road widening project, is expected to be delayed further. Ongoing dispute and disagreement regarding ownership of the land has stalled the project work though the government has issued notification to landowners on both sides of the busy stretch.

The revenue department has already demarcated the land for the widening and has also fixed a fair value for the compensation. Initially, the project from Pravachambalam to Kodinada under the road widening project had hit a roadblock due to stiff opposition from traders.

However, the issues were resolved and authorities commissioned the stretch in February last year. The widening of the stretch from Karamana to Kaliyikkavila has been a long-standing demand of motorists due to frequent traffic congestion at Balaramapuram, Neyyattinkara and Parassala.

