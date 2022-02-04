Applications invited for blockchain courses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Applications have been invited for the accelerated blockchain competency development (ABCD) course, offered online by the ICT Academy and Kerala Blockchain Academy in association with the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC). Two certification programmes in full-stack development and blockchain are part of the course.

Students can select courses as per their aptitude. While girls will be offered full scholarships, boys will get a scholarship of 70 per cent. Engineering and science graduates, three-year engineering diploma holders and working professionals can apply for the programme. Students will be admitted on the basis of an entrance test scheduled on February 24. The test will cover topics such as numerical ability, logical reasoning, and computer science basics.

Students, who successfully complete the full stack development course, will get a chance to do an internship in TCS iON. The blockchain course, designed by the Kerala Blockchain Academy under Digital University Kerala, comprises three-level certification programmes. Students can take admission for the course based on their knowledge in the field of blockchain. To apply, visit www.abcd.kdisc.kerala.gov.in The last date tosubmit applications is February 19. For details, contact at 0471-2700813, 7594051437.