STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Applications invited for blockchain courses

Students will be admitted on the basis of an entrance test scheduled on February 24.

Published: 04th February 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Applications have been invited for the accelerated blockchain competency development (ABCD) course, offered online by the ICT Academy and Kerala Blockchain Academy in association with the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC). Two certification programmes in full-stack development and blockchain are part of the course.

Students can select courses as per their aptitude. While girls will be offered full scholarships, boys will get a scholarship of 70 per cent. Engineering and science graduates, three-year engineering diploma holders and working professionals can apply for the programme. Students will be admitted on the basis of an entrance test scheduled on February 24. The test will cover topics such as numerical ability, logical reasoning, and computer science basics.

Students, who successfully complete the full stack development course, will get a chance to do an internship in TCS iON. The blockchain course, designed by the Kerala Blockchain Academy under Digital University Kerala, comprises three-level certification programmes. Students can take admission for the course based on their knowledge in the field of blockchain. To apply, visit www.abcd.kdisc.kerala.gov.in The last date tosubmit applications  is February 19. For details, contact at 0471-2700813, 7594051437.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
blockchain
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp