Damaged Valiyathura pier repair work yet to take off

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Valiyathura pier that was battered by rough waves set off by Cyclone Tauktae last year is yet to be restored. The middle portion of the iconic heritage structure has weakened after its pillars suffered significant damage due to sea erosion caused by strong waves. For the past seven months, visitors are barred from entering the bridge.

Though the harbour engineering department and Kerala Maritime Board came forward with a proposal to rectify the damage caused to the six-decade-old pier, proceedings are progressing at a snail’s pace.

Last year, the harbour engineering department had decided to carry out a comprehensive study to restore the bridge and sought the help of experts from IIT Palakkad. However, the study is yet to begin. Since the pillars of the pier have suffered serious damage, renovation of the bridge will be a time-consuming task, sources said.

Earlier, the harbour engineering department had proposed a project to beautify the pier. But it was dropped due to the presence of rough waves, which is a regular feature of the sea in the area.

Around seven years ago, Cochin University of Science and Technology had carried out a study, and as per its report, the restoration of the pier is not economically viable. “The report estimated that the restoration work will cost `2 crore. Unfortunately, the project didn’t take off. The pier is in the possession of the ports department and it had invited an expression of interest. However, due to poor participation, the plan could not be taken forward,” said an official.

G S Anilkumar, executive engineer, harbour engineering department, said the restoration project has got administrative sanction from the state government and the department is waiting for the order to prepare an estimate and float a tender for the rectification and beautification work.

“We expect to sign an agreement with the contractor in March,” he said. According to a senior official of Kerala Maritime Board, the hurdles in the way of the project are over and the board is expected to reconstruct the bridge soon under the aegis of the harbour engineering department. The official said the pier will attract tourists once the damage is rectified. As part of the project, there will be a special view deck, apart from platforms for fishing on the bridge.

