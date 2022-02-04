STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Form medical boards to treat custodial torture victims: DME

The DME also directed the superintendents/principals of the MCHs to depute senior-most doctors to carry out medical screening of persons brought from police custody.

Published: 04th February 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of custodial torture.

Representational image of custodial torture.

By Shan AS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has instructed the government medical college hospitals (MCH) to constitute permanent medical boards to deal with the treatment of people who are victims of police custodial torture.

The DME also directed the superintendents/principals of the MCHs to depute senior-most doctors to carry out medical screening of persons brought from police custody. The circular issued by the DME said if available, the unit chief himself/herself should attend to such persons.

The medical colleges have also been warned not to examine the patients in the presence of police officers. Medical tests of such persons, if required, should be done immediately, the circular said. The DME’s instruction has come as a follow-up to the recommendations of Justice Narayana Kurup, who had asked the government to do proper medical tests to check whether the suspects taken into police custody had sustained internal injuries due to third-degree interrogation. The recommendations were part of the 153-page report that Justice Kurup had filed before the government on the custodial death of Rajkumar of Nedumkandam.

Justice Kurup had found that Rajkumar died due to multiple organ failure arising out of complications due to the custodial torture. Though Rajkumar was produced before doctors of the taluk hospitals in Peermade and Nedumkandam, and Kottayam Medical College Hospital, they overlooked the injuries, the report had revealed.

Justice Kurup had recommended the government to conduct tests including renal profile, creatine phosphokinase test and ultrasound scan of the abdomen of the suspects to rule out internal injuries. The government had instructed the health department to implement the recommendations, but the circular was kept in abeyance. This circular was questioned by doctor Prathibha K of Malappuram in the High Court, which ruled that doctors attending to an accused can conduct medical tests if required. The court had also ordered the government to formulate a guideline for the doctors in this regard within two months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
custodial torture
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp