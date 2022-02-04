‘Made in Kerala’ assistive device for kids with communication disabilities to be reality soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) is facilitating a project for the National Institute of Speech & Hearing (NISH) for designing and developing a ‘Made in Kerala’ augmentative alternative communication (AAC) device. The device will come in handy for addressing the needs of children with communication disabilities.

AAC is used to establish functional communication when other methods like speech or writing are insufficient to achieve communication goals for those with impairments. The university has taken up the project as it aligns with the vision of Vice-Chancellor M S Rajasree of utilising the competencies of faculty members, colleges and students to design solutions for the needs of the disabled community.

“This is indeed one of the most aspiring projects facilitated by the university. Unlike other conventional projects which are being assisted by us, this project was undertaken by faculty members and colleges voluntarily out of their passion,” the Vice-Chancellor said. Akila Surendran, Senior Engineer, Centre for Assistive Technology & Innovation at NISH, said that early communication intervention with the support of AAC devices can catalyse the development of intentional communication behaviours in these children.

Submissions made

College of Engg, Adoor; Vidya Academy Of Science And Technology Technical Campus; FISAT, Royal College of Engg &Technology are among a few colleges that submitted a prototype