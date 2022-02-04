STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meet on heart failure research at Sree Chitra

The Heart Failure Association of India (HFAI) and International Academy of Cardiovascular Sciences (IACS) are the co-organisers of the two-day meeting. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ICMR Centre for Advanced Research and Excellence in Heart Failure (CARE-HF) at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) is organising a virtual conference ‘Heart Failure Conflux 2022’ focused on basic and clinical research in heart failure. It will begin on Friday. 

The Heart Failure Association of India (HFAI) and International Academy of Cardiovascular Sciences (IACS) are the co-organisers of the two-day meeting.  Dr V K Ajith Kumar, Director of SCTIMST, will inaugurate the conference.  

