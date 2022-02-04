Redemption in sight for Thiruvananthapuram's shoreline

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After more than two years of impasse, the much-hyped breakwater project at Poonthura has finally taken off. The state government announced the Rs 19.50-crore breakwater project at Poonthura on a pilot basis as a solution to combat sea erosion along the Kerala coast back in 2019.

The Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC), the special purpose vehicle (SPV) entrusted with the project, had entered into an agreement with Mumbai-based DVP GCC Joint Ventures for executing the project at Poonthura. It is being implemented with the technical support of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), which carried out a model study for the project.

“Three consignments of materials for constructing the breakwater have arrived from China. The preparatory works have been completed at the site. We have begun the installation of geotubes from this week,” said a KSCADC official.

However, apprehensions are mounting as a similar geotube breakwater project executed in Karnataka turns out to be a disaster. “The success of the project depends on a lot of factors. In some places, it’s been a success so far, while some are not. The project may not be suitable for all coasts and the location of the project has to be chosen after thorough studies. We are executing the project under the monitoring of NIOT,” said an official associated with the project.

The plan is to construct a 700-metre-long breakwater extending along Poonthura, Valiyathura, Beemapally and Shankhumukham. The offshore breakwater will be constructed along the coastline using geotubes of 5m diameter. “The company hired has done similar projects before and as per the current deadline, the project would be completed by May,” said the KSCADC official.

Breakwaters of 100-metre length will be installed 100 to 120 metres from the shore and the breakwaters are expected to intercept the waves and reduce their intensity, thereby preventing coastal erosion. “NIOT is giving us the technical support and giving the coordinates where the geotubes would be deposited. The condition of the sea gets rough in the afternoon. Hence, we can work only during the morning hours,” said the official. The state government has sanctioned Rs 150 crore for shoreline protection in the district.

Diaphragm wall this month

The construction of the diaphragm wall at Shankhumukham, which is crucial for the reconstruction of the dilapidated Airport Road, is going on in full swing and will be completed this month. According to officials, the reconstruction of the Airport Road would begin immediately after completing the diaphragm wall.

The government has allotted Rs 6.39 crore under the Rebuild Kerala initiative for the project. Owing to damaged conditions, the Shankhumukham-Airport Road has been blocked for several months now.

Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), the agency executing the work on behalf of the Public Works Department (PWD), has stopped the work. The project was launched in October last year to facilitate the reconstruction of Airport Road, which is in a dilapidated condition owing to severe sea erosion and sea advancement.

“All major construction works associated with the diaphragm wall would be completed within a week. Capping the beam, soil anchoring and installation of armour units are some of the remaining works. These would be completed before February 28,” said an official of PWD.

Trivandrum Road Development Corporation Ltd (TRDCL) — the concessionaire of the City Road Improvement Project — has invited tenders on behalf of the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) for reconstructing the Airport Road. The plan is to carry out strengthen and reconstruct the 400-metre-long four-lane road. TRDCL is planning to complete the overlay work of the road in three months. The restoration of the road will be wrapped up in six months. The company taking up the project will be entrusted with rectifying the flaws during the defect liability period, which is 18 months after the completion of the project.