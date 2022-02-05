STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Artefacts found in Malappuram

Artefacts of Megalithic period have been found at Ugrapuram near Areekode in Malappuram by a team of researchers from Farook College, Kozhikode.

Remains of Megalithic period found at Ugrapuram near Areekode in Malappuram | By Special Arrangement

By Express News Service

It was while digging a pit in connection with the construction of a house that the artefacts were found. A team led by T Muhammedali, head of the department of history of Farook College, examined the site.  Two urn-burials (nannangadi) were found at the site. The pottery shows iron age- early historic technology and the urn contained small black and red pots inside. 

Microlithic tools were also found in the vicinity of the pit.In a field exploration that followed, the team came across many other valuable remains of the early historic and medieval period in the adjoining areas in the village. These include early historic post-holes in hard laterite zone and  pieces of glazed pottery which are believed to be from Medieval times.

According to Muhammedali, the presence of such remains in an area situated on the banks of the Chaliyar offers immense potential for further explorations and excavations. He said the department is planning to initiate detailed studies on the local history of the village in collaboration with local bodies. 

Comments

