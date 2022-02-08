Notices served on 8 eateries for serving stale food

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of a special drive, the health wing under the city corporation served notices to eight eateries in the Karamana ward on Monday for storing and serving stale food. The squad seized and destroyed stale food. According to officials, violations were found in eight eateries out of 10, including thattukadas and fast-food restaurants, during surprise inspections held on Monday morning.

Stale food items, including parotta, chapati, biryani, beef, chicken, dough, used cooking oil, curd and snacks, were seized and destroyed. “We found violations in almost every eatery. Food items were being stored in unhygienic conditions. We carried out the inspections at 7.30am, as it would have been difficult to catch the violations in later hours. Some of the restaurants were using used oil for cooking, which is bad for health,” said R Anil Kumar, health inspector, Karamana Health Circle.

The official said the authorities served notices to the eateries. “If they don’t rectify the shortcomings, we will take strict actions against the violators. We will continue the inspections in more eateries. We will carry out follow up inspections at restaurants that violated the norms with notices,” said R Anil Kumar. He said a report will be submitted to the city corporation.

The corporation served notices to Hotel Irani, Karamana Hotel, Sreenivas Hotel, Annapurna Vegetarian Hotel, Samthripthi Hotel, Kochannan Hotel, Reitha Beevi Hotel, Hotel Fathima and Al Ameen Hotel. Junior health inspectors Sandhya Rani G S, Prayathara K S and Manju O were part of the squad that carried out the inspections.