CM to open housing complex for fishermen at Vizhinjam

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the housing complex for fishermen at Vizhinjam, built as part of Rajiv Gandhi Avas Yojana, at 5pm on February 21.

Published: 09th February 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the housing complex for fishermen at Vizhinjam, built as part of Rajiv Gandhi Avas Yojana, at 5pm on February 21. The complex is situated at Mathippuram near Vizhinjam. The housing complex has been built for 320 families. Ancillary facilities along with housing are fully equipped. 

