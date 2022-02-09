CM to open housing complex for fishermen at Vizhinjam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the housing complex for fishermen at Vizhinjam, built as part of Rajiv Gandhi Avas Yojana, at 5pm on February 21. The complex is situated at Mathippuram near Vizhinjam. The housing complex has been built for 320 families. Ancillary facilities along with housing are fully equipped.