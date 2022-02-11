STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vettucaud to get relief from waterlogging soon

TNIE had reported earlier about the never-ending flooding and waterlogging issues in the city’s coastal areas on January 18.

Published: 11th February 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram's Vettucaud beach

Thiruvananthapuram's Vettucaud beach. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vettucaud ward will soon get relief from constant waterlogging. Transport Minister Antony Raju recently conducted a meeting with officials concerned to find a permanent remedy for the menace. TNIE had reported earlier about the never-ending flooding and waterlogging issues in the city’s coastal areas on January 18. The project plans to disseminate the stagnant water into the Parvathiputhanar river from Eenthivilakom. Around `1.34 crore has been allocated for the project. 

The waterlogging used to disrupt traffic towards airport road, Shankumugham, ISRO, Vettucaud pilgrim centre and Veli tourism village. The minister has ordered authorities concerned to complete the remedy works before the monsoon. 

Comments

