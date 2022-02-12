Govt to launch garbage monitoring system soon  

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Haritha Keralam Mission is planning to roll out a smart garbage monitoring system called Haritha Mitram through the local self-government department. The system aims to monitor the entire process of waste management. The Haritha Keralam Mission has already launched a training programme for local bodies. Soon, the local bodies will enter into a tri-party agreement with Suchitwa Mission.

The new platform will help streamline the activities of Haritha Karma Sena and the waste management from its generation, transportation and the processes that follow. Kerala generates around 3.7 million tonnes of solid waste annually. Of which, 31% is non-biodegradable.

A senior official of Haritha Kerala Mission said they would launch the monitoring system immediately. The public will be able to download the mobile application from Google Play Store. “Training sessions for officials of local bodies are nearing completion. We are planning more sessions for other stakeholders. Keltron will give technical support to corporations dor one year and six months for other local bodies. After that, we are planning to rope in the Information Kerala Mission (IKM) for long-term support,” said the official.

The public can lodge complaints regarding waste management through the app. If the complaint is not addressed, it will be automatically transferred to higher authorities. The authorities will also install GPS in garbage trucks. Suchitwa Mission has allotted `1.25 crore to Keltron for developing the application and setting up the call centre. “Haritha Karma Sena is very active in many local bodies and we will be providing QR codes for every house and establishment.

Currently, we don’t have exact data on the amount of waste generated in the state. We will have a clear picture once the new system is launched. The residents can scan the QR code through the app and can track the available services related to waste management,” said the official. The new platform will help local bodies track the amount of waste collected. It can help find the quantity of non-biodegradable and recycled waste.