STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Govt to launch garbage monitoring system soon  

Haritha Keralam Mission is planning to roll out a smart garbage monitoring system called Haritha Mitram through the local self-government department.

Published: 12th February 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

waste management waste bin solid waste

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Haritha Keralam Mission is planning to roll out a smart garbage monitoring system called Haritha Mitram through the local self-government department. The system aims to monitor the entire process of waste management. The Haritha Keralam Mission has already launched a training programme for local bodies. Soon, the local bodies will enter into a tri-party agreement with Suchitwa Mission. 

The new platform will help streamline the activities of Haritha Karma Sena and the waste management from its generation, transportation and the processes that follow. Kerala generates around 3.7 million tonnes of solid waste annually. Of which, 31% is non-biodegradable.

A senior official of Haritha Kerala Mission said they would launch the monitoring system immediately. The public will be able to download the mobile application from Google Play Store. “Training sessions for officials of local bodies are nearing completion. We are planning more sessions for other stakeholders. Keltron will give technical support to corporations dor one year and six months for other local bodies. After that, we are planning to rope in the Information Kerala Mission (IKM) for long-term support,” said the official. 

The public can lodge complaints regarding waste management through the app. If the complaint is not addressed, it will be automatically transferred to higher authorities. The authorities will also install GPS in garbage trucks. Suchitwa Mission has allotted `1.25 crore to Keltron for developing the application and setting up the call centre. “Haritha Karma Sena is very active in many local bodies and we will be providing QR codes for every house and establishment.

Currently, we don’t have exact data on the amount of waste generated in the state. We will have a clear picture once the new system is launched. The residents can scan the QR code through the app and can track the available services related to waste management,” said the official. The new platform will help local bodies track the amount of waste collected. It can help find the quantity of non-biodegradable and recycled waste. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waste management Haritha Keralam Mission
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp