STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

1,916 more test Covid positive, 7,104 recover in Capital

The district on Saturday reported 1,916 Covid cases. Sixteen deaths were reported in the district in the last 24 hours.

Published: 13th February 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab for Covid testing.

Representational image of a healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab for Covid testing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Saturday reported 1,916 Covid cases. Sixteen deaths were reported in the district in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, 7,104 patients recovered from the infection. A total of 26,459 patients are still under treatment in the district. The number of persons who are under observation as on Saturday stood at 32,201. Those under home and institutional quarantine on Saturday were 31,651. The total number of persons who are under hospital isolation is 370 and as many as  91 persons were hospitalised on Saturday as per the statistics provided by Directorate of Health Services.

District Covid control room numbers - 9188610100, 1077,0471 2779000. Oxygen war room numbers - 7592939426, 7592949448

Saturday’s cases: 1
Recoveries on Saturday- 7,104
Deaths: 16

Active cases 26,459

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp