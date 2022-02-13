1,916 more test Covid positive, 7,104 recover in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Saturday reported 1,916 Covid cases. Sixteen deaths were reported in the district in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, 7,104 patients recovered from the infection. A total of 26,459 patients are still under treatment in the district. The number of persons who are under observation as on Saturday stood at 32,201. Those under home and institutional quarantine on Saturday were 31,651. The total number of persons who are under hospital isolation is 370 and as many as 91 persons were hospitalised on Saturday as per the statistics provided by Directorate of Health Services.

District Covid control room numbers - 9188610100, 1077,0471 2779000. Oxygen war room numbers - 7592939426, 7592949448

