STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Karakonam medical college cheque case: Probe restarted

The court had also said that the probe was against some of the college employees, who played a lesser role in the crime, and the big sharks were being let off.

Published: 15th February 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has re-started its probe in the Karakonam SMCSI Medical College cheque book missing case after the High Court rejected the investigation agency’s final report, that said the case was ‘undetected’.

The HC in its verdict had said the CB investigation was in the right direction but the final report was hurriedly wound up as the investigating officer could not honour the three-months time limit the court had given. The court had also said that the probe was against some of the college employees, who played a lesser role in the crime, and the big sharks were being let off.

The check book missing case was among the nine cases that were probed by the Crime Branch in connection with the alleged malpractices in SMCSI Medical College, Karakonam. The rest of the eight cases pertained to alleged admission scam and have been chargesheeted. 

The HC has asked the Crime Branch to continue its probe in connection with the missing cheque book case. Former CSI South Kerala diocese treasurer D N Calvin Christo, who filed the complaint, had alleged that the cheque books were stolen from the medical college. He also added that former college director Dr Bennett Abraham, then college principal, Comptroller, treasurer and an employee were involved in the incident.

Crime Branch DySP K R Biju, who is heading the probe, said two cheques were cashed after the cheque book was reported missing. One of the cheques have been found, while the other is yet to be found.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp