Karakonam medical college cheque case: Probe restarted

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has re-started its probe in the Karakonam SMCSI Medical College cheque book missing case after the High Court rejected the investigation agency’s final report, that said the case was ‘undetected’.

The HC in its verdict had said the CB investigation was in the right direction but the final report was hurriedly wound up as the investigating officer could not honour the three-months time limit the court had given. The court had also said that the probe was against some of the college employees, who played a lesser role in the crime, and the big sharks were being let off.

The check book missing case was among the nine cases that were probed by the Crime Branch in connection with the alleged malpractices in SMCSI Medical College, Karakonam. The rest of the eight cases pertained to alleged admission scam and have been chargesheeted.

The HC has asked the Crime Branch to continue its probe in connection with the missing cheque book case. Former CSI South Kerala diocese treasurer D N Calvin Christo, who filed the complaint, had alleged that the cheque books were stolen from the medical college. He also added that former college director Dr Bennett Abraham, then college principal, Comptroller, treasurer and an employee were involved in the incident.

Crime Branch DySP K R Biju, who is heading the probe, said two cheques were cashed after the cheque book was reported missing. One of the cheques have been found, while the other is yet to be found.