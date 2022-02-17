STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

63-year-old man, son found dead near Attingal

A 63-year-old man and his son were found dead at their house at Kodumon in Attingal on Wednesday.

Published: 17th February 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 63-year-old man and his son were found dead at their house at Kodumon in Attingal on Wednesday. The deceased are Chandrasekharan Nair and his son Sajith aka Unnikuttan, 27. The police said Nair was found hanging in the outhouse, while Sajith was found lying dead in his bed.

The bodies were first spotted by a relative by 7.45 am. The police said Nair was a retired KSEB employee, while his son was suffering from cerebral palsy from his birth. It was Nair, who was looking after Sajith. Nair’s wife and mother-in-law were also staying in the house, but they did not know about their deaths until the relatives informed them about it.

Nair has a daughter also who is studying in Thrissur. The bodies have been shifted to the Medical College hospital for autopsy. Police sources said the reason for the death can be learnt only after perusing the postmortem reports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Attingal death
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp