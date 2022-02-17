63-year-old man, son found dead near Attingal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 63-year-old man and his son were found dead at their house at Kodumon in Attingal on Wednesday. The deceased are Chandrasekharan Nair and his son Sajith aka Unnikuttan, 27. The police said Nair was found hanging in the outhouse, while Sajith was found lying dead in his bed.

The bodies were first spotted by a relative by 7.45 am. The police said Nair was a retired KSEB employee, while his son was suffering from cerebral palsy from his birth. It was Nair, who was looking after Sajith. Nair’s wife and mother-in-law were also staying in the house, but they did not know about their deaths until the relatives informed them about it.

Nair has a daughter also who is studying in Thrissur. The bodies have been shifted to the Medical College hospital for autopsy. Police sources said the reason for the death can be learnt only after perusing the postmortem reports.