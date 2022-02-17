Attukal Pongala ritual begins in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The famed pongala ritual of Attukal Pongala began in the capital city on Thursday morning. For the second consecutive year, devotees are participating in the ritual by offering pongala at their homes.

The rituals began at the Attukal Devi temple when the temple tantri handed over the lighted lamp to the melsanthi at the sanctum sanctorum. The melsanthi then lighted the hearth at the thidapalli, the temple kitchen, and handed over the lamp to his co-priest. The latter lighted the pandara aduppu, a special hearth set up in front of the temple marking the start of the ritual.

Cracker bursts and loud chants marked the lighting of the pandara aduppu following which devotees lighted the hearth at their homes. The pongala ritual involves cooking a sweet porridge considered to be the favourite of the goddess of the Attukal Devi temple.

Until 2020, the ritual was a magnificent celebration when lakhs of devotees from different parts of the state and some even from abroad lined up on the streets to cook the porridge. Devotees were asked to offer the ritual at their homes since last year in the wake of the pandemic.

When compared to the last year, large number of devotees from other parts of the state have flocked the capital to differ the ritual. They are performing it at the homes of their friends or relatives.

Several dignitaries were present on the temple premises during the lighting of the pandara aduppu. They included Mayor Arya Rajendran, Devaswom Minister K Radharishnan, Education Minister V Sivankutty and MP Shashi Tharoor.