Launch of PSLV C52 brings cheers to avionics firm

ISRO launches Polar Satellite Launch Vehice (PSLV C 52) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharihota in Andhra Pradesh on Monday | PTI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the successful launch of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) PSLV-C52, Ananth Technologies Ltd, a firm based in Hyderabad which has its unit in the capital, is on cloud nine. The company has been primarily responsible for the avionics package for the mission and for carrying out the sub-assemblies of the flight systems. 

The Thiruvananthapuram unit has realised many avionics packages for the mission including onboard computers, control electronics, telemetry, power systems and so on. It has also carried out the sub-assemblies of various flight systems and stages, including their integration and checkout. 

“We have developed critical electronic avionics for the launch vehicle and the sub-assemblies of various flight systems. We have our own production facility in the capital. ISRO gives us the design and we fabricate it and this is placed in the launch vehicle,” says A R Krishnan who is the director of the Thiruvananthapuram unit and former group director of ISRO. 

The company is also in the process of making electronic avionic packages and sub-assemblies for the future launch vehicles PSLV-C53 and PSLV-C54, he added. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru unit has contributed to the EOS-04 satellite of the mission by realising many critical avionics systems. 

The company headquartered in Hyderabad has been one of ISRO’s partners for the past three decades and started its unit in the capital eight years ago. ATL has been manufacturing various electronics as well as mechanical subsystems for launch vehicles, satellites, spacecraft payloads and ground systems. 

The firm has also got facilities at the capital for supporting ISRO in fabrication, assembly, testing and supply of electronic packages, computer systems and subsystems for launch vehicles. The company has its facilities in Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru.

