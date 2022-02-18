Attukal Pongala: How the celebrities fare

Arya U R By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Like many devotee, playback singer Rajalakshmi too offered pongala at her residence in Vazhayila. Earlier, she used to attend the festival along with her family. “Last year, I could not offer pongala. I thought, I would be able to attend the festival near the temple like earlier. However, I had to perform the offering at home due to the pandemic. My relatives and friends were unable to join due to the restrictions and the fear of Covid. So, I cooked the ritual porridge on behalf of all of them,” says Rajalakshmi.

The situation was similar for actors Chippy and Annie Shaji Kailas. Both performed the pongala at their respective residences in Ko wdiar. According to Chippy, she was sure the pongala might be a homely affair when Covid cases started rising. Preparing the porridge for the second time at her home, Chippy says she always manages to find free time from her schedule at the time of the festival.

“This year, I am offering payasam, therali, mandaputt and vella choru. Putting pongala at the house is a relaxed affair. However, I love doing it near the temple with all the others. I wish at least next year, the situation will be back to normal,” says Chippy. Annie’s sons joined her for the pongala at her home. “This time, rather than the traditional pongala, I prepared a special payasam,” says Annie. Meanwhile, actor Anumol R S attended the festival near the Attukal temple for the first time this year.

“I have been taking part in Attukal pongala along with my mother since I was six. For the first time in years, we were able to find space near the temple. I feel lucky as many always struggle to find such a space. This year, we prepared mandaputt, pongala and palpayasam,” she says.