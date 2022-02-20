STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram hospital successfully tests ‘artificial pancreas’

The results have brought cheers to the doctors at the Jothydev’s Diabetes Hospital and Research Centre in the state capital.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An advanced insulin pump - named 780G, an artificial pancreas that automatically senses glucose variations and gives insulin accordingly -- has been successfully tested in a patient in Thiruvananthapuram. The device, which is placed externally on the body, works in unison with a smartphone.

The results have brought cheers to the doctors at the Jothydev’s Diabetes Hospital and Research Centre in the state capital. The 780G is an automated version of the insulin pump. “The device automatically increases the dose of insulin when glucose is rising and reduces it when glucose is low. This happens once every five minutes without any intervention from the user. If the meal-related insulin dosage is inadequate, it will also deliver an automated correction dose,” said Dr Jothydev Kesavadev.“In our first patient, the glucose is consistently remaining within the normal range more than 90% of the time. This is an incredible achievement,” he said.

Alongside Dr Arun Shankar, and staffers Gopika Krishnan and Geethu Sanal, Dr Jothydev “deployed and trained” the 780G in a person with type 1 diabetes. The doctors at the research centre said such expensive technology is not required in all patients with diabetes.“Around 75 to 80% of type 1 diabetes patients, 90% of those planning pregnancy, and 5% of those with type 2 diabetes may require them to sustain life and to preserve the quality of life,” said Dr Jothydev.

The 26-year-old patient, who happens to be the first user of 780G at the hospital, said: “For several reasons, I haven’t slept peacefully for the past 16 years, ever since I was diagnosed with diabetes. The new automated insulin delivery device is giving me peaceful sleep and has completely transformed my life for good.”

