Lag in Karode-Kanyakumari NH 66 work to hit development in region 

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Mukkola-Karode NH 66 bypass is set to be commissioned this year, there is very little progress on the remaining stretch -- between Karode and Kanyakumari. The delay in commissioning the stretch is expected to hamper development prospects, both in South Kerala and South Tamil Nadu, say experts.

Replying to an RTI query filed by Sreekumar K Nair, an infrastructure expert from Thiruvananthapuram, the NHAI regional office in Nagercoil on February 16 said the unavailability of red earth and land acquisition is a major challenge in completing the work which is why it has decided to foreclose the contracts of the stretch due to the issue.

Measures are yet to be initiated through office-bearers of the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) had called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin with the issue in December last year. Incidentally, L&T which is the contractor from Mukkola to Karode is also the contractor for the development of NH 66 in Tamil Nadu.

“The development of the NH 66 at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, is important for south Kerala especially Thiruvananthapuram district as it is linked with NH 44 in Tamil Nadu, the longest North-South corridor of the country. Once the Vizhinjam port becomes operational, the highway will serve as a major link to the port for the rest of the country.

“However, this will not be possible, if the stretch is not commissioned. The authorities should at least come forward to complete the 27 kilometer stretch between Karode to Villukuri which is five kilometers away from Nagercoil, for the present,” Sreekumar said.

Sources said the NHAI may invite a new tender to complete the work on the remaining parts of the stretch, most of which is in Tamil Nadu. However, the reports are yet to be confirmed.

TCCI raises issue with MPs



TCCI president S N Reghuchandran Nair said they have raised the issue before Shashi Tharoor MP, Suresh Gopi MP, John Brittas MP, and DMK leader Kanyakumari, Suresh Rajan.

“They all have assured us that they would resolve the issue soon. The Tamil Nadu CM had promised to develop this stretch as an industrial corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Tirunelveli. Once this stretch is commissioned, there will be mutual benefits for both Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

"Tamil Nadu residents can easily access the Vizhinjam port and Thiruvananthapuram airport. It will also boost the tourism potential of both states. Tamil Nadu is expected to reap more benefits as the commissioning of the Vizhinjam Port, which is under construction, will trigger the growth of more industries, “ Reghuchandran Nair said. The road widening project from Kazhakootam to Kanyakumari NH 66 as part of Panvel- Kanyakumari highway development, began in July 2017.

Roadblock