Manaveeyam Veedhi to open for traffic in a week

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Manaveeyam Veedhi, which was closed for renovation, will be opened for motorists in a week to facilitate traffic. According to Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), the asphalt laying on the 7.5 m road is in its final stages and will be completed soon.

The renovation work of Manaveeyam Veedhi is being implemented by the KRFB and Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL). The whole project has been divided into two components — the creation of a cultural corridor and a smart road. Though the road will be opened to traffic, the work on the cultural corridor will progress parallelly.

The project is expected to be commissioned in April, said an official from the mayor’s office. The road has been divided into two halves. While one side of the 180m stretch, which is 7.5m wide, will be used by motorists, the remaining 7.5 m will be developed into a walkway for cultural activities.

“Earlier the road was used for parking purposes, with vehicles being parked on both sides of the road. The same area that was available for motorists will still be available. However, parking will not be allowed,” a KRFB source said. A footpath is also arranged at the other side of the road which skirts the Keltron. The main walkway designated for cultural activities is being paved with granite.

“It will be a tactile pathway to aid the visually impaired. Two gender-neutral toilets are being set up and the work has begun. The work was delayed as shifting of the utilities requires coordination of various departments,” said an official with the SCTL. Overhead cables belonging to KSEB and other OFC cables will be removed and the overhead utility lines will be relayed into the utility duct.

The idea is to present a clean and aesthetically beautiful road without any overhead lines. The plastering of the walls has been completed and the artists will now have a new canvas to work on. The new design is pedestrian dominant and universally accessible.

The design components include a covered venue, sculptures, art gallery space, exercise park, street library, gender-friendly toilets, drinking water fountains, food kiosks, and a cycle parking area. Hydraulic bollard lights will be provided to control traffic during programmes at the walkway.

Major makeover

While one side of the 180m stretch, which is 7.5m wide, will be used by motorists, the remaining 7.5 m will be developed into a walkway for cultural activities.

The renovation is being implemented by KRFB and Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd