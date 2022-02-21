STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi to hand over houses to fishermen families in Vizhinjam

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hand over the keys of the housing complex project for fishermen at Vizhinjam coastal line at 5 pm on Monday.

(Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hand over the keys of the housing complex project for fishermen at Vizhinjam coastal line at 5 pm on Monday.  The complex, built under the Rajiv Avas Yojana (RAY),  is situated at Mathippuram near Vizhinjam and can house 320 families.

The project, implemented by the corporation aims to ensure proper housing for all and eradicate homelessness.  The RAY project was envisaged to construct flats for 1,032 families in the fishing community. As many as 222 families were rehabilitated under the first phase. The houses have been built along the coast, with smaller housing blocks of four or five units each.

The project had begun seven years ago. However, there was a delay in launching the work as nine families refused to be shifted from the plot to temporary accommodation for nearly three years. The work began after the police shifted them to a new facility. The Ray project is implemented with 50 per cent Centre funding, 30 per cent state government funding and 10 per cent LSG funding.

