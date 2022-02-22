Kerala Startup Mission to join hands with IT parks for technology-based summits

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the aim of inspiring technology startups and allied communities to come up with innovative ideas and solutions in emerging technology areas, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is joining hands with Kerala IT Parks to organise a series of technology-based summits in the state.

A decision in this regard was taken on the final day of the ‘Huddle Global’ conference organised by KSUM on Sunday. A Blockchain Summit and the demo day of Green Innovation Fund were also held on the final day of the two-day virtual event, which is the third edition of the annual series.

The Blockchain Summit, featuring a wide range of experts, was held in association with Kerala IT Parks and Kerala Blockchain Academy.

On the tie-up with IT Parks, KSUM chief executive officer John M Thomas said: “This will be an encouragement for startups and the technology community to come up with their novel ideas and solutions in emerging technologies.”