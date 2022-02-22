Putharikandam Maidan gears up for opening with open-air theatre

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putharikandam Maidan, which used to be the hub of all recreational activities and functions such as festivals, exhibitions, fairs and political events, is getting a new look. The Maidan is all set to get its much-awaited facelift as the Open Air Theatre (OAT) opens in March.

All structural work has been completed while landscaping and a few other works such as lighting are pending, said a source with the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL). An overall area of 8.13 acres has been developed.

The project that was slated to be inaugurated in 2020 got delayed due to the pandemic. “The project was going at a good pace but the two lockdowns delayed the project for months. The work is in the final stages and the project will be commissioned in March,” said the SCTL source.

The OAT includes a grand open-air seating area that comprises two galleries to accommodate over 1000 people in all. Spaces in the basement area of the galleries have been developed to accommodate shops. Space for 16 shops has been allocated.

The modernised maidan will include a granite paved walkway, water kiosks, rain shelters at equal intervals, and landscaping adjoining the walkway. The old toilets have been remodified and two new toilet blocks have been set up. The illumination for evening walkers such as bollard lights has also been arranged. VIP rooms that had existed earlier at the maidan have been given a facelift and renovated.

Although the project cost for the overall development of Putharikandam Maidan was Rs 15.93 crore, the final amount has exceeded the estimated cost, sources say. Apart from this, Anert has proposed to fund and install an electric vehicle charger for the electric rickshaws being operated by SCTL in the parking area outside Maidan.

ICT components like Wi-Fi hotspot, CCTV, emergency call box, public information display system and so on are part of the project. Art installations are also being set up in the Maidan.