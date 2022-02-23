STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Death in peace should be a right for all: Shashi Tharoor

The present health care services do not provide adequate health protection and ninety-six percent of the people who suffer from chronic diseases aren’t even being given pain killers, said Rajagopal.  

Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When one is nearing his death, he should have the privilege to spend quality time with the family, away from all the sufferings and pain and be able to go peacefully, said Shashi Tharoor MP.  

He was speaking after releasing the book ‘Walk with the Weary: Lessons in humanity in health care’ comprising the memoirs of palliative care physician Dr M R Rajagopal, who is also the founder chairman of Pallium India, a palliative care non-governmental organisation. By sharing his experiences, he will be able to create awareness and educate people on palliative care, added Shashi Tharoor. 

The present health care services do not provide adequate health protection and ninety-six percent of the people who suffer from chronic diseases aren’t even being given pain killers, said Rajagopal.  Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, who spoke at the event, said that the palliative unit had helped her and her family in dealing with grief and pain during the final stages of her father’s death. 

The book contains accounts of Rajagopal where he shares the many experiences he had with patients and people whom he met whereby he intends to educate and create awareness among the public about death and equip people caring for palliative patients deal with difficult scenarios. 

Preetha Thonnakkal, a beneficiary of the palliative care, received the book from Shashi Tharoor. The book in English is available in paperback as well as ebook copies via online sellers. Dr Rajagopal said that the money raised through the sale of the book will be used for palliative care services.

