By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The land acquisition for the proposed Kazhakoottam-Kadampattukonam NH 66 development has been completed. The documents of land acquired by the state government as part of acquisition were handed over to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

District collector Navjot Khosa handed over the documents to NHAI project director P Pradeep. Despite many challenges, it was a proud achievement to be able to acquire land in a timely manner, the collector said.