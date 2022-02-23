STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram airport introduces taxi pick up points

There were regular complaints from passengers about fleecing by prepaid taxi drivers.

Published: 23rd February 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thiruvananthapuram Airport (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After several complaints by passengers, the Thiruvananthapuram Airport has set up dedicated pick-up points for app-based cab services at domestic and international terminals. People can now avail online cab services such as Uber and Ola from the airport. There are also prepaid counters with a fleet of 318 taxis available for passengers round the clock.

Thiruvananthapuram Airport

There were regular complaints from passengers about fleecing by prepaid taxi drivers. TNIE reported on the issue in November last year when actor Meera Nair expressed her experience on social media. She couldn’t book a cab online.  Meanwhile, prepaid taxis asked for an exorbitant amount for a short ride. Meera had said an autorickshaw driver informed her this happened regularly at the airport. Along with Meera, many people had raised similar complaints.

“Prepaid taxi counter facility has already been functioning at the airport. However, app-based taxi services with dedicated pick-up points have been introduced recently following the continuous demand of passengers. We have taken steps to ensure uninterrupted service round the clock,” said an airport official. The minimum parking fee in both terminals was also reduced to Rs 30 for 30 minutes recently.

“Many people took up the issue and complained to the airport authorities regarding the inconvenience caused as app-based cab services were restricted from coming inside the airport. I am happy the authorities have finally resolved the issue,” Meera said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram airport
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp