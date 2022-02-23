Thiruvananthapuram airport introduces taxi pick up points

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After several complaints by passengers, the Thiruvananthapuram Airport has set up dedicated pick-up points for app-based cab services at domestic and international terminals. People can now avail online cab services such as Uber and Ola from the airport. There are also prepaid counters with a fleet of 318 taxis available for passengers round the clock.

There were regular complaints from passengers about fleecing by prepaid taxi drivers. TNIE reported on the issue in November last year when actor Meera Nair expressed her experience on social media. She couldn’t book a cab online. Meanwhile, prepaid taxis asked for an exorbitant amount for a short ride. Meera had said an autorickshaw driver informed her this happened regularly at the airport. Along with Meera, many people had raised similar complaints.

“Prepaid taxi counter facility has already been functioning at the airport. However, app-based taxi services with dedicated pick-up points have been introduced recently following the continuous demand of passengers. We have taken steps to ensure uninterrupted service round the clock,” said an airport official. The minimum parking fee in both terminals was also reduced to Rs 30 for 30 minutes recently.

“Many people took up the issue and complained to the airport authorities regarding the inconvenience caused as app-based cab services were restricted from coming inside the airport. I am happy the authorities have finally resolved the issue,” Meera said.