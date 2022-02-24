STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Inadequate number of school buses hits conveyance

The conveyance of students attending schools and colleges has been affected even after the classes started in full swing from last week.

Published: 24th February 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The conveyance of students attending schools and colleges has been affected even after the classes started in full swing from last week. Only a few educational institutions have applied for fitness certificates leaving students to arrange the conveyance on their own.  

There are around 27,250 vehicles of educational institutions registered with the Motor Vehicles Department. When schools reopened in November, less than 2000 vehicles applied for fitness certificates. “A few institutions were willing to renew fitness this time. We will hold meetings at the regional level to resolve the conveyance problem of students,” said an officer of MVD. 

The schools have started scouting for private vehicles on lease after parents complained of poor arrangements for conveyance. The contract carriage operators who have lost business due to Covid were too eager for the deal. “There is good demand for 16-20 seater vehicles from schools. The vehicle owners are happy with the arrangement because even otherwise March is a lean period for us,” said Contract Carriage Operators Association (CCOA), general secretary, S Prasanthan.

A school manager on conditions of anonymity said that an academic year ending in a month’s time made many institutions think about leasing. “Leasing vehicles is a feasible option because it requires more than Rs 1 lakh to make our own buses road-worthy under the present conditions. The situation will improve from next academic year onward,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
school buses
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp