‘Operate more repatriation flights to Ukraine’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to send more flights to Ukraine to bring back Indians stuck there.

In a letter addressed to him, Sudhakaran informed that of the 25,000 Indians stranded in Ukraine majority are Malayalis and urged him to urgently intervene in the issue.

Sudhakaran informed that despite the Indian Embassy in Ukraine asking Indian citizens to return to their homeland, there is a dearth of adequate flight services.