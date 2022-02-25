STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Applications invited: Kerala Blockchain Academy

Kerala Blockchain Academy is inviting applications from fresh graduates and professionals for its online instructor-led Certified Blockchain Associate programme.

Published: 25th February 2022 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Blockchain Academy is inviting applications from fresh graduates and professionals for its online instructor-led Certified Blockchain Associate programme.

The blockchain training programme will run on weekends for five Saturdays from March 5, to April 2.

The course is designed as non-technical and is accessible to anyone with a basic understanding of web technologies. It serves as an introductory course for students and professionals. The last date for registration is March 3. For details, visit: https://kba.ai/certified-blockchain-associate/. Phone: 6238210114

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Blockchain Academy Blockchain Course Technology
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp