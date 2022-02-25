Applications invited: Kerala Blockchain Academy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Blockchain Academy is inviting applications from fresh graduates and professionals for its online instructor-led Certified Blockchain Associate programme.

The blockchain training programme will run on weekends for five Saturdays from March 5, to April 2.

The course is designed as non-technical and is accessible to anyone with a basic understanding of web technologies. It serves as an introductory course for students and professionals. The last date for registration is March 3. For details, visit: https://kba.ai/certified-blockchain-associate/. Phone: 6238210114