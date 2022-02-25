Delegates’ registration for 26th IFFK from tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Come April and Kochi will witness a localised version of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian has said that select films from the 26th IFFK will be screened in Kochi, thereby holding a localised international film festival.

The organising committee for the festival has been set up. The delegates’ registration will begin on Friday. Delegates’ registration will begin from 10 am onward through the link provided on the website www.iffk.in. The delegate fee is Rs 1,000 for general category and Rs 500 for students.

Registration can be done directly through the Delegate Cell set up at the Tagore Theatre, the main venue of the festival. From this year, an offline registration facility is available for students.

Minister Saji Cherian said that holding the festival during times of pandemics and floods is an attempt to survive the crisis through art. He added that with the release of the select films in Central Kerala, more audiences will be able to enjoy the latest world cinema in theatres.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 26th IFFK on March 18 at 6 pm at Nishagandhi Auditorium. The festival will screen Asian, African, and Latin American films in the competition category and will also have packages on World Cinema, Indian Cinema Now, Malayalam Cinema Today, and a tribute to master filmmakers.

A retrospective section is also part of the festival as a tribute to actor Nedumudi Venu, who passed away recently. One of the highlights of the festival is the ‘Films from Conflict’ package which captures life in conflict-ridden countries.