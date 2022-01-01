Thiruvananthapuram ready for a leap

Shainu mohan and Steni simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Being one of the fast-growing cities in the state, the capital will be witnessing rigorous development in the coming years. A slew of major upcoming and ongoing infrastructure development projects are expected to give a diversified portfolio for Thiruvananthapuram, which is known for its heritage and culture. In the past few years, the city has undergone major changes in terms of development emerging as a potential destination for investors.

The Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport is one of the key infrastructure projects which is expected to give a facelift to the capital. The city is also experiencing a commendable growth in the entertainment, tourism and IT sectors. As we get into 2022, City Express takes a look at the key development projects

Vizhinjam Port

The work of the Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport — one of the ambitious projects of the Kerala government — has gained momentum after facing major hurdles owing to the pandemic and shortage of boulders for breakwater construction. Minister for Port Ahammad Devarkovil has announced that the J7,125-crore phase I of the port would be completed by December 2023. According to officials of Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL), the work is progressing fast. “We have drawn up an action plan to complete the project without any further delay. Things are progressing well and breakwater construction is ongoing right now. We are trying to complete the construction as early as possible,” said an official.The port is currently being developed in a landlord model with a public-private partnership component on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis by Adani Group. The concessionaire, Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd, commenced the construction of the port in 2015.

Technopark Phase III

Three major infrastructure projects are fast progressing as part of the phase III expansion of Technopark — Taurus Downtown, Technocity and Brigade groups’ World Trade Centre. According to sources, Niagara, the first special economic zone office building coming up at the Embassy Taurus Techzone as part of the Taurus Downtown project, is likely to be completed by November 2022. It is learnt that 50% of the office space has already been leased out. Taurus Downtown Trivandrum is expected to generate 30,000 direct jobs and 70,000 indirect jobs. Technocity is a technology park and integrated township dedicated to electronics, software, and other information technology. Technocity is a complete IT city, spread across about 500 acres and will have a built-up area of 2.5 million sq ft.

E-charging stations

With the aim of pushing e-mobility in the city, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) has opened its charging stations at Gandhi Park for the public. From Saturday, the public can use the charging station at a fee of Rs 10 per unit. The charging stations were installed as part of the campaign of SCTL which aims at promoting clean and green energy using e-vehicles. Two EV chargers have been set up at Gandhi Park and six vehicles can be charged simultaneously at a time. A user-friendly LCD display for hassle-free plug-and-charge has also been arranged by SCTL. The charging stations were installed during the launch of the e-autos and e-rickshaws in the city. For the past one year, these chargers were exclusively used by the 30 beneficiaries chosen by the city corporation who were given the electric autorickshaws. The SCTL installed the charging stations also to address the issue of inadequate number of the same for private e-vehicles in the city.

CRDP Phase II

The long-pending Phase II of the Capital Region Development Programme (CRDP), which is crucial for the planned development of the city, is slowly gaining pace. The J4,871-crore project proposes the development and renovation of 49.7km of road, an outer ring road (ORR), parking facilities and an Outer Area Growth Corridor. The State Pollution Control Board had held a public hearing to get feedback and concerns on the environmental impact of the project in November last year. The ORR project under the CRDP II got the in-principle approval from the Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways in 2018. The ministry has included the project under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The 80-kilometre-long six-lane ring road will interconnect NH66, state highways and MC Road beginning from Parippally in the north to Andoorkonam, Vattapara, Aruvikkara, Ooruttambalam, Balaramapuram and Vizhinjam bypass.

Kazhakoottam elevated highway

The construction of Kazhakoottam elevated highway, which is expected to decongest the IT corridor, is expected to be completed in April 2022. According to official sources, more than 80% of the work has been completed. The 2.1km highway is touted as the longest four-lane elevated highway in the state. Three small vehicle underpasses, part of the elevated highway, are proposed at Technopark Phase III, Attinkuzhi and Mukkolakkal. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is awaiting the approval from the state government to launch the work.

Mukkola-Karode stretch by March

The Mukkola-Karode stretch bypass — one of the long-pending and key infrastructure projects — would be completed by March 2022. According to officials, the project is in the finishing stages and efforts are on in full swing to inaugurate the 16.3km road by March. The stretch, which comes under the second phase of NH66 bypass development from Mukkola near Vizhinjam to Karode near Tamil Nadu border, is expected to enable smooth transportation for commuters coming from north Kerala going to Tamil Nadu via Kanyakumari without entering the city. The stretch is also expected to provide smooth passage for containers and trucks once the Vizhinjam Port becomes operational.

Half of Smart Rd stretch to be completed by Feb

The 37km stretch under the I427-crore Smart Road project of SCTL with the support of the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) is one of the major projects in the capital city. The SCTL will upgrade the roads coming under the Area Based Development (ABD) by shifting all the overhead cables and water lines to underground ducts. The plan is to upgrade 49km of road under the ABD of the corporation. Construction has started on 15 stretches of 3.2km of corporation roads. “All cables, including the electrical utility cables, telecom cables and optical fibre cables, will be relocated to underground ducts.

At 30m intervals, manholes will be made. We plan to complete the ducting and surfacing work of Manaveeyam Veedhi by the end of January,” said an SCTL official. The works along the Manaveeyam Veedhi’s cultural street is expected to finish in another six months, he added. Traffic will be restored after finishing the surfacing works at Manaveeyam Veedhi. The officials said the works were delayed due to the elections and the pandemic.