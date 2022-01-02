Clash of dates: Shashi Tharoor seeks rescheduling of KVPY exam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shashi Tharoor, MP, wrote to Union Minister of State Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, raising the issue of clash of date of Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) and Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) exams for higher secondary science stream students. Both exams have been scheduled for the forenoon shift of January 9.

TNIE published a report on the predicament of students who registered for both exams on Friday. In his letter dated December 31, Tharoor said the issue was brought to his notice by several anxious parents.

“The scheduling has naturally placed test takers in a difficult position, since, as things stand, they will have to choose between one of these two examinations. As you know, the Mathematics Olympiad is a prestigious test for students interested in the subject. On the other hand, KVPY is a platform through which students can secure admissions to top national science institutions,” Tharoor wrote in his letter.

He requested the minister to sympathetically consider the issue and reschedule KVPY under the science and technology ministry. KVPY is a programme started in 1999 by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) to encourage students who are studying basic sciences to take up research career in science. The KVPY exam for 2021-22 for 11th and 12th standard students was originally scheduled for November. But, it was postponed to January owing to Covid situation.

At a glance

