Satheesan launches Cherian Philip’s YouTube channel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said both CPM and Congress leadership had failed to accommodate Cherian Philip when his voice should have resonated in the assembly and parliament. He was speaking after launching the latter’s YouTube channel, ‘Cherian Philip Prathikarikunnu’ at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Saturday.

Taking potshots at senior leaders of his own party, Satheesan said they must have regrets in denying opportunities to Cherian Philip, even though it must not have been deliberate. When Cherian Philip severed his two-decade-long ties with the CPM, he had said that he would air his views on views and analysis on various topical subjects using social media channels from New Year.