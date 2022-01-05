India Press Club of USA gets new leaders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Press Club of North America, a group of Malayalee journalists in the United States, has a new leadership. Sunil Thaimattom (president), Biju Zacharia (vice-president), Raju Pallath (general secretary), Sudha Plakkat (joint secretary), Shijo Paulus (treasurer) and Joy Thumpaman (joint treasurer) are in charge now. Sunil Tristar is the president-elect.

The Madhyamashree and Madhyam Ratna awards, the highest awards given by the India Press Club to journalists working in the Malayalam media, will continue to be presented. The organisation will support media personnel in need of urgent assistance in the United States and Kerala, as it has done in the previous years.