STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Tourism moots Goa-like plan to develop Kovalam beach

Kovalam, one of the most popular beach destinations in the capital city, might get a facelift with adventure water sports to attract tourists and children.

Published: 06th January 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Parasailing in Kovalam is attracting a lot of tourists | express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kovalam, one of the most popular beach destinations in the capital city, might get a facelift with adventure water sports to attract tourists and children. The winch boat parasailing introduced last year saw tourists flocking to the destination, especially during the weekends. Due to its success, the tourism department is considering to introduce water sports activities at Kovalam.

The facilities are part of the Silent Valley project designed for Kovalam by the tourism department. The department plans to float the tender for the project later this month. The Silent Valley project is being set up near the tourist information centre and the government guest house. The department officials say it will elevate Kovalam as an activity hub organised on the Goan model.

The project is being implemented in two phases at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore. “Facilities such as beach walkway, water sports surfing, swimming, windsurfing, jet skiing and scuba diving are under consideration. A cafeteria and sun bathing points will also be set up as part of the project. Two acres of land adjacent to the guest house has been earmarked for the purpose,” said a tourism official.

Construction of some facilities such as seats for sunbathing and sea viewing, shower block for bathing in clean water, coffee bar, library, garden, reception block and storage cabinets are complete. Officials say the activity hub will open to the public after the completion of the project.

Along with Kovalam, plans are afoot to develop Akkulam as a tourist destination. The tourism department has already directed the authorities concerned to prepare a detailed report on the facilities to be introduced at Akkulam.

New ideas 

The new facilities including water rides will be under the Silent Valley Project of the tourism department. The estimated cost of the project, which will be finished in two phases, is D5 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kovalam Kerala Tourism
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp