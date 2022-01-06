Kerala Tourism moots Goa-like plan to develop Kovalam beach

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kovalam, one of the most popular beach destinations in the capital city, might get a facelift with adventure water sports to attract tourists and children. The winch boat parasailing introduced last year saw tourists flocking to the destination, especially during the weekends. Due to its success, the tourism department is considering to introduce water sports activities at Kovalam.

The facilities are part of the Silent Valley project designed for Kovalam by the tourism department. The department plans to float the tender for the project later this month. The Silent Valley project is being set up near the tourist information centre and the government guest house. The department officials say it will elevate Kovalam as an activity hub organised on the Goan model.

The project is being implemented in two phases at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore. “Facilities such as beach walkway, water sports surfing, swimming, windsurfing, jet skiing and scuba diving are under consideration. A cafeteria and sun bathing points will also be set up as part of the project. Two acres of land adjacent to the guest house has been earmarked for the purpose,” said a tourism official.

Construction of some facilities such as seats for sunbathing and sea viewing, shower block for bathing in clean water, coffee bar, library, garden, reception block and storage cabinets are complete. Officials say the activity hub will open to the public after the completion of the project.

Along with Kovalam, plans are afoot to develop Akkulam as a tourist destination. The tourism department has already directed the authorities concerned to prepare a detailed report on the facilities to be introduced at Akkulam.

New ideas

