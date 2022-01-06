STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree launches training programme for women

The training programme is also aimed at equipping women to resist exploitation and to make them aware of existing laws, government services and institutions for women.

Published: 06th January 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Women preparing banana chips and sarkaravaratti at a Kudumbashree unit in Venjaramoodu | EXPRESS

Women preparing banana chips and sarkaravaratti at a Kudumbashree unit in Venjaramoodu | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 3 lakh young women in 19,500 Kudumbashree auxiliary groups across the state will be imparted three-month training as part of the ‘Sthreepaksha Nava Keralam’ campaign against dowry and atrocities against women.  

As part of the campaign undertaken by Kudumbashree on behalf of the Local Self Government (LSG) Department, social media platforms will also be widely used to create awareness about social evils and problems faced by women. 

According to LSG Minister M V Govindan, the training, which has been divided into three main modules, will help initiate open discussions about issues faced by women and suggest possible solutions. Community counsellors, gender resource persons and vigilante group members have been entrusted with the training programmes at the district level.  

The training programme is also aimed at equipping women to resist exploitation and to make them aware of existing laws, government services and institutions for women. Awareness on gender justice and equality will also be imparted. As a preliminary step, discussions on ‘Dowry and Atrocities’ have been held at all auxiliary groups, the minister added. The campaign will also run parallel through social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kudumbashree
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp