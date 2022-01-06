Kudumbashree launches training programme for women

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 3 lakh young women in 19,500 Kudumbashree auxiliary groups across the state will be imparted three-month training as part of the ‘Sthreepaksha Nava Keralam’ campaign against dowry and atrocities against women.

As part of the campaign undertaken by Kudumbashree on behalf of the Local Self Government (LSG) Department, social media platforms will also be widely used to create awareness about social evils and problems faced by women.

According to LSG Minister M V Govindan, the training, which has been divided into three main modules, will help initiate open discussions about issues faced by women and suggest possible solutions. Community counsellors, gender resource persons and vigilante group members have been entrusted with the training programmes at the district level.

The training programme is also aimed at equipping women to resist exploitation and to make them aware of existing laws, government services and institutions for women. Awareness on gender justice and equality will also be imparted. As a preliminary step, discussions on ‘Dowry and Atrocities’ have been held at all auxiliary groups, the minister added. The campaign will also run parallel through social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.