As work from home continues, non-IT vendors fear eviction

EKrishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The non-IT establishments in Technopark Phase I are at the receiving end as the authorities have asked them to vacate citing default in rent for a year. Over 100 establishments — including restaurants, laundries and car wash centres — have remained closed for the past two years because of the Covid spread and the resultant work-from-home culture.

Though these shops are out of business, the Technopark authorities are reportedly demanding rent, or else the owners have to move out. Many such establishments are expecting techies to return to the IT park once the coronavirus pandemic subsides, and get back to normal functioning. Some of the shop owners fear eviction notices, and hence, they decided to submit a memorandum to the state government, which had earlier given non-IT vendors a rent waiver from April to December, 2020.

“The rent waiver for eight months was a relief. But we are being asked to pay the rent for 2021, with invoice raised up to last July. The authorities insist that we vacate the campus. It isn’t fair,” said a non-IT vendor, who requested anonymity.

He said the crisis over the past two years has forced them to explore other sources of income to sustain their families.“Though we have met government officials, they too are treating us in a manner hinting that we should no longer remain at the IT park,” he said.The condition of many establishments is such that shop owners will have to renovate them. Renovation is estimated to cost at least Rs 5 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Technopark management remains unsure of bringing back employees given the rising number of Omicron cases in the country.A top official with the IT park said the matter is pending before the state government.

“Technopark has informed the government about the issues faced by non-IT vendors. Many non-IT establishments have already wound up their operations. But some continue to function at the park without paying rent. Hence, they have been served with eviction notices as per rule,” the official said.