STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

As work from home continues, non-IT vendors fear eviction

Meanwhile, the Technopark management remains unsure of bringing back employees given the rising number of Omicron cases in the country.

Published: 09th January 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

work from home, laptop, woring women

Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.

By EKrishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The non-IT establishments in Technopark Phase I are at the receiving end as the authorities have asked them to vacate citing default in rent for a year. Over 100 establishments — including restaurants, laundries and car wash centres — have remained closed for the past two years because of the Covid spread and the resultant work-from-home culture.

Though these shops are out of business, the Technopark authorities are reportedly demanding rent, or else the owners have to move out. Many such establishments are expecting techies to return to the IT park once the coronavirus pandemic subsides, and get back to normal functioning. Some of the shop owners fear eviction notices, and hence, they decided to submit a memorandum to the state government, which had earlier given non-IT vendors a rent waiver from April to December, 2020. 

“The rent waiver for eight months was a relief. But we are being asked to pay the rent for 2021, with invoice raised up to last July. The authorities insist that we vacate the campus. It isn’t fair,” said a non-IT vendor, who requested anonymity.

He said the crisis over the past two years has forced them to explore other sources of income to sustain their families.“Though we have met government officials, they too are treating us in a manner hinting that we should no longer remain at the IT park,” he said.The condition of many establishments is such that shop owners will have to renovate them. Renovation is estimated to cost at least Rs 5 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Technopark management remains unsure of bringing back employees given the rising number of Omicron cases in the country.A top official with the IT park said the matter is pending before the state government. 

“Technopark has informed the government about the issues faced by non-IT vendors. Many non-IT establishments have already wound up their operations. But some continue to function at the park without paying rent. Hence, they have been served with eviction notices as per rule,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
work from home
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp