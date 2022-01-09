International AYUSH conference from Jan 28

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second international AYUSH conference and exhibition will be conducted at the Sharjah Expo Centre in the UAE from January 28 to 31. ‘Non-communicable chronic diseases: Prevention and management’ will be the focus of this year’s conference.

The conference will witness numerous lectures and discussions on alternative medical systems like ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani, siddha and homeopathy. Around hundreds of stalls from AYUSH health care sectors and research institutes will be set up in the event. Apart from that, 20 organisations from the AYUSH fraternity will participate.

The event is organised by the Science India Forum, UAE, with the support of the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India and Indian Consulate in Dubai. The event is co-organised by the World Ayurveda Foundation (WAF), Global Homeopathic Foundation (GHF) National Ayurvedic Students and Youth Association (NASYA) and EAGA. Delegate registration can be done through www.ayushdubai.org before January 15. The AYUSH companies participating in the exhibition from India will receive a grant of up to Rs 3 lakh from the AYUSH ministry.