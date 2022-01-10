Kerala Health Minister lauds state’s primary family healthcare system

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Strong primary family health care system is the cornerstone of the Kerala health sector’s achievements, said Health Minister Veena George.

Speaking after inaugurating the state chapter of the Academy of Family Physicians of India, she exuded confidence the conference would suggest proactive recommendations to strengthen the government’s health policy, which gives more importance to the family health care and Aardhram Mission. She also thanked the healthcare workers who work selflessly against during the time of pandemic.