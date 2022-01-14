Churuli language ‘okay’, but panel unsure if OTT is public place

Shan AS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three-member police panel that reviewed Lijo Jose Pellissery’s movie Churuli has said that the language used in the film could not be termed vulgar and the dialogues should be viewed in the context of the story and characters.

The High Court had ordered State Police Chief Anil Kant to form the panel to review the film and check whether its exhibition violated any statutes, and submit a report. Following the order, a panel comprising Armed Battalion ADGP K Padmakumar, Thiruvananthapuram Rural district police chief Divya Gopinath and Thiruvananthapuram City deputy commissioner A Nasim was formed.

Sources said after watching the film, the trio opined that the language used could not be termed vulgar as the dialogues were in accordance with the theme of the movie and its characters. However, the panel members could not decide whether the OTT platform (Churuli was released on one) could be termed a public place. A decision on similar legal conundrums are expected in the panel’s final sitting on Friday.

“The panel on Wednesday opined that the story and characters warranted the type of language used. However, there are certain legal aspects that need clarification before the panel can reach a conclusion. On Friday, the members are expected to take an informed decision on the legal conundrums. The final report would likely be handed over to the DGP (Kant) by Monday,” said a source.

The HC had issued the directive on a petition filed by a Thrissur- based lawyer, who sought the removal of the film from the OTT platform alleging that it contained vulgar language. The lawyer had alleged that the film had an overdose of filthy language that outraged the modesty of women and children.