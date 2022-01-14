STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Churuli language ‘okay’, but panel unsure if OTT is public place

Sources said after watching the film, the trio opined that the language used could not be termed vulgar as the dialogues were in accordance with the theme of the movie and its characters.

Published: 14th January 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of Lijo Jose Pellissery's Churuli

Poster of Lijo Jose Pellissery's Churuli

By Shan AS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three-member police panel that reviewed Lijo Jose Pellissery’s movie Churuli has said that the language used in the film could not be termed vulgar and the dialogues should be viewed in the context of the story and characters. 

The High Court had ordered State Police Chief Anil Kant to form the panel to review the film and check whether its exhibition violated any statutes, and submit a report. Following the order, a panel comprising Armed Battalion ADGP K Padmakumar, Thiruvananthapuram Rural district police chief Divya Gopinath and Thiruvananthapuram City deputy commissioner A Nasim was formed.

 Sources said after watching the film, the trio opined that the language used could not be termed vulgar as the dialogues were in accordance with the theme of the movie and its characters. However, the panel members could not decide whether the OTT platform (Churuli was released on one) could be termed a public place. A decision on similar legal conundrums are expected in the panel’s final sitting on Friday.

“The panel on Wednesday opined that the story and characters warranted the type of language used. However, there are certain legal aspects that need clarification before the panel can reach a conclusion. On Friday, the members are expected to take an informed decision on the legal conundrums. The final report would likely be handed over to the DGP (Kant) by Monday,” said a source.

The HC had issued the directive on a petition filed by a Thrissur- based lawyer, who sought the removal of the film from the OTT platform alleging that it contained vulgar language. The lawyer had alleged that the film had an overdose of filthy language that outraged the modesty of women and children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Churuli
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp