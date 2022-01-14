CPM district meet: Anavoor likely to get another term

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Young MLAs G Stephen and V K Prasanth may find a place in CPM’s new Thiruvanathapuram district committee. With the party district conference set to begin on Friday, there are indications that a number of new faces would be inducted into the district committee this time.

Anavoor Nagappan, who completed two terms as district secretary, would in all probability get another term as there is no threat to Anavoor’s continuity. With party central leadership fixing an age limit of 75 years for leaders, a few seniors may have to exit the committee.

In addition to the two young MLAs, a number of area secretaries too may find a place in the district committee this time around. “Among area secretaries, Shoukath Ali of Vithura, D K Sasi of Vellarada and S Ajayakumar of Parassala are the frontrunners. A few seniors like Chettachal Sahadevan may go out of the panel,” said sources.

Though there are two power centres in the party in the state capital, there are currently no major factional issues. Hence the conference is unlikely to witness major organisational-level criticism. The issues raised by Kattakkada MLA I B Satheesh following alleged attempts to isolate him could come up during discussions. The party disciplinary action against former district panchayat president V K Madhu, following assembly elections may also come up. What remains to be seen is whether the public criticism against the mega Thiruvathira will reflect during discussions.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the delegates’ meet at Parassala at 9am on Friday. Group discussion and general discussions will be held after the inaugural function. District secretary Anavoor Nagappan will present the report, following which discussions will be held. There are indications that in view of the Covid scenario, and in the wake of drawing flak over mega Thiruvathira fiasco, the party may choose to cancel the public conference as part of the valedictory session on Sunday.