STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dry waste collection drive to start on Saturday

A special collective drive for dry waste collection will restart in the city from Saturday.

Published: 14th January 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

A man collects plastic bottles from a dumpyard in Thampanoor| Vincent Pulickal

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special collective drive for dry waste collection will restart in the city from Saturday. The collection drive is being held by the City Corporation. As part of the drive, collection points will be set up in all the wards and the collection of the non-biodegradable waste will be held from 8am to 12.30pm. On Saturday, waste materials such as clothes, sandals and bags will be collected. This will be followed by collection of glass waste on January 22 and collection of CFL and tube lights on January 29.

Two agencies selected for zone-based collection will carry out the drive. The agencies were roped in after the health standing committee made a proposal before the city corporation to collect dry waste from households and commercial establishments. “As per the proposal, the corporation will earn money from transporting 14 types of waste while the transportation of bags, clothes, sandals, and road waste will be charged.

For the biodegradable-waste such as pet bottles and hard plastic, the corporation will get Rs 15 and Rs 13, respectively,” said a corporation official. For the plastic milk covers, which are often found dumped near roadsides, the corporation will earn Rs 13 per kg. While the collection and transportation of bags, clothes, and sandals will cost nearly Rs 5 to Rs 8 per kg to the corporation, Rs 7.7 per kg will be charged for transporting road waste.

Along with the implementation of the special dry waste collection drive, the corporation officials will be banning the use of single-use plastic having thickness below 75 microns and strict enforcement of the rule will be conducted. “From Saturday, we will ensure that single-use plastic below 75 microns is not available in the market. 

In this regard, we had already held a meeting with the hotel and restaurant association members and created awareness among them about the plastic alternatives,” said P Jameela Sreedharan, health standing committee chairman.

She also highlighted that the Haritha Keralam Mission and the Suchitwa Mission have been given the charge to collect the non-biodegradable waste. Even some of the Kudumbashree members have been roped in for the purpose. “ We are currently forming the Haritha karma sena in every ward. A meeting was held in 362 wards and collection of non-biodegradable waste in about 38 wards with the help of the haritha karma senas has already begun. Besides this, kitchen bins and biogas plants have been set up at households for the segregation of biodegradable waste,” said the official.

Highlighting the issue of illegal waste collection in the city, the official said, “ Due to the increasing number of illegal waste collectors, a provision has been made where other people collecting waste can join the haritha karma sena. This is also being done to ensure that waste is not dumped carelessly in the city,” the official added.

Intensive drive

Two agencies selected for zone-based collection will carry out the drive. The agencies were roped in after the health standing committee made a proposal to collect dry waste from households and commercial establishment. The use of single-use plastic having thickness below 75 microns also will be banned as part of the drive

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dry waste
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp