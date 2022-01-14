Sivagiri Mutt sore over rejection of Sree Narayana Guru tableau for R-Day parade

MS Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Republic Day tableau controversy has further strained the relation between the Sivagiri Mutt and the BJP-led Union Government. The Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust which manages the Mutt has severely criticised the Central government for rejecting Kerala’s tableau design.

According to the state government, Kerala’s tableau design was rejected as it featured a statue of Sree Narayana Guru as against the selection jury’s suggestion of Adi Sankaracharya. The jury is appointed by the Union Defence Ministry to select the tableaux for the Republic Day pageantry.

“It could be an error committed by non-Malayali officers or a deliberate act by the upper caste hegemony. Maybe ignorance or a negative attitude. But the jury’s partisan approach is an insult to lakhs of followers of the Guru and the Mutt. The Central government has enough time left to correct the mistake,” Swami Satchidananda, president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust which administers the Sivagiri Mutt, told TNIE.

Swami said the Central government was continuously ignoring the aspirations of Guru’s followers and the mutt. “Our demand to install a statue of Guru in Parliament House was neglected. The exclusion of Guru is painful to us since the portraits and statues of several great men adorn the House,” he said. Even after the tableau controversy, the mutt was not contacted by the representatives of the Central government, he said.

The mutt does not have any issue with Adi Sankaracharya, Satchidananda said. “We recognise and honour him. But he is revered by only a section of people in Kerala. But Guru is respected by all people. He is revered across the world. His messages against caste discrimination has great relevance in modern India,” Satchidananda said.

The Swami is unhappy with the delay in the implementation of the Centrally-sponsored tourism projects connected with the mutt. “We are happy that the Central government took a favourable stand towards the mutt and sanctioned Rs 69 crore for various projects. But the implementing officers have committed certain lapses. The government should intervene,” he said.

The Swami said the state government had a favourable approach towards the new executive committee under his leadership. “The state government sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the development of Sree Narayana Gurukulam, Chempazhanthy. It also launched a museum project at Sivagiri. The Sree Narayana Guru statue and park established in the capital city will also help in propagating the seer’s messages,” he said.