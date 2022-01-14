STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tree ambulance to protect biodiversity

Agriculture Minister P Prasad, who flagged off the Tree Ambulance at an event held on Secretariat premises, said the initiative would help make the environment more carbon neutral. 

Agriculture Minister P Prasad flagging off the Tree Ambulance at the Secretariat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to ensure protection and preservation of trees in the capital,  the Kerala Youth Promotion Council jointly with the CSR wing under KIMS Health has launched a tree ambulance. Agriculture Minister P Prasad, who flagged off the Tree Ambulance at an event held on Secretariat premises, said the initiative would help make the environment more carbon neutral. 

Council chairman Sumanjith Misha said the tree ambulance was equipped with tree cutters and watering equipment. “There will be tree saplings in the vehicles and we will plant them. Biodiversity conservation is one of the primary objectives and last year we planted around 1,000 bamboo saplings on the banks of Neyyar. Unfortunately, around 300 saplings were destroyed in the floods. Our first project is to replant bamboo saplings there,” said Sumanjith. He added that the council has been running several campaigns in the past decades. 

“There are iron tree guards hindering the growth of the trees and removing nails and boards from the trees. We are also planning to protect banyan trees in the capital. There are age-old trees which need protection. We have plans to protect and preserve them. Many trees can be saved from axing down if properly maintained,” he added. 

